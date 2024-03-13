A VEHICLE was destroyed after an early morning vehicle fire in Wadebridge.
Fire crews were called to reports of a vehicle well alight on the A39.
It was extinguished using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said at the time: “At 08:33 on Wednesday, March 13, a crew were mobilised to a vehicle fire on the A39 in Wadebridge.
“The vehicle was well alight on arrival and extinguished using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.
“Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident. The road has now reopened.”