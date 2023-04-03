The incident happened on Sunday, April 2 at around 9.23am.
Upon arrival, fire crews used breathing apparatus and hosereel jets, with the fire later deemed as an accidental cause.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "The initial call for this incident stated one car was on fire, further calls were quickly received stating that it had spread, resources from Fowey, St. Austell and Bodmin attended. A total of three vehicles were involved, the fires were extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets. The cause was accidental."