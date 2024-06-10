CANCER support services are being offered to patients and their families from a new base in Liskeard town centre.
The Mustard Tree outreach service is running on a Tuesday from 9am to 4pm at Liskeard’s Library on Barras Street.
There, people can speak to a trained support worker and get access to all the services offered through the organisation’s main headquarters at Derriford in Plymouth.
Mustard Tree provides a range of therapies, advice, and services to those diagnosed with cancer. These include counselling, financial and benefits advice, wig and bra fitting, complementary therapies, physio, and exercise programmes.
In Liskeard, staff will either provide support directly or help to arrange an appointment for whatever is needed.
Rachel Wood of Mustard Tree explained: “Before COVID we had a successful outreach service that ran from Liskeard Hospital, where we could offer chemotherapy and other complementary therapies. During Covid that all stopped, and since then we’ve been trying to establish some model of support in the community.
“We’re acutely aware that there are people in the Liskeard area with cancer or people who have a family member with cancer, who may need support in some shape or form – we want to reach out and say come along and speak to us.”