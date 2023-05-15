CAMPAIGNERS against Tim Smit’s plans for a hotel and golf clubhouse in Lostwithiel say they are ready for a “David and Goliath” style fight.
Eden project founder Smit’s first proposal for a centre for horticultural education centre and other developments at the Gillyflower site were rejected by Cornwall Council last April. There had been a large protest march in the town and more than 300 objections lodged to the scheme.
Now, a year on, a new amended planning application has been submitted. There are some significant differences to the original scheme, including a more modestly sized and “sensitively designed” clubhouse building. Tim Smit and his son Alex say they wish to expand the facilities on offer at the golf course, bringing it back into full use.
But they say that the key focus of the scheme is to preserve rare varieties of fruit and vegetables and to create Europe’s greatest rare fruit orchard.
To date, 3500 trees have been planted toward this aim – and the Smits say that the built development at the site will be nestled within the trees and the other edible crops planted on the land.
But objectors say that the proposed clubhouse would “dwarf” the nearby Restormel castle and cause serious harm to the Area of Outstanding Landscape Value.
They say the development with its 19 lodges and car parking will be clearly visible from most of Lostwithiel – and they’ve accused the Smits of wanting to create a “high end holiday camp”.
The campaigners have launched a Crowdjustice fund in order to secure legal advice as they prepare to make objection to the plans.
“Lostwithiel folk have already shown they have the stomach for a David and Goliath-type battle,” a spokesperson said.
“However, this giant has a disproportionate amount of political and financial clout and this time residents are looking for financial help, aiming to crowdfund for a legal defence.
“If approved, we believe this proposal would cause as much harm to the heritage landscape, natural environment and thriving town centre as the last - but with even fewer ‘public benefits’ being touted.
This application is not claiming to be anything more than a private golf and holiday accommodation business.”
To see the plans for the Gillyflower site visit Cornwall Council’s online planning portal and use the reference PA23/02502.
To read more about the Crowdjustice appeal visit www.crowdjustice.com/case/stop-gillyflower-development