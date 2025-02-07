CAMPAIGNERS are calling on South West Water to give a clear update on its plans for a desalination plant in St Austell Bay.
The water company’s proposal to build a plant at Par Docks has been dealt a blow with the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) refusing an application to allow test drilling in the bay.
The company submitted its application for a marine licence in March last year but despite a request and warnings from the MMO it failed to provide enough information to enable the government body to make a determination under the Marine and Coastal Access Act.
The MMO told South West Water that “the information you have provided to date has not been adequate enough”. This led, at least in part, to the failure of the application.
Campaigners see the MMO decision as a victory in their battle to protect St Austell Bay from potential environmental damage but they still fear the plant might be built.
DIG (Desalination Information Group) members, who are opposed to the proposed scheme, want South West Water to give a clear update on its plans which have been subject to reviews and alterations since they were first announced.
The water company has said previously that in the face of climate change it needs to build the desalination plant to provide water security in Cornwall.
When asked by the Voice about the MMO decision and its consequences, South West Water said: “To be clear, the MMO decision was only for the licence for test drilling and not for the wider scheme.
"We applied to the MMO for a marine licence to carry out essential survey work supporting our desalination plans.
“As part of this process, we are reviewing recent survey findings to ensure our plans are fully informed. The MMO has asked for additional information and has invited us to apply again, which we will do once our review is complete.
“We remain committed to progressing our application and will resubmit it as soon as the necessary details are ready.”