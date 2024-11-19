Landlords in Cornwall sought to make fewer accelerated repossession claims after a so-called ‘no-fault eviction’ order was ignored in the three months to September.
It comes as new figures show the number of accelerated possession claims lodged by landlords across England and Wales hit their second highest rate in nine years.
The Law Society said the figures reflect the "alarming state of our housing crisis and the urgent need for rental reform".
Across the two nations the number of accelerated possession claims submitted by landlords over the three months fell slightly from 8,746 in 2023 to 8,563. However this was still the second highest figure in nine years.
In Cornwall, there were 52 such claims lodged by landlords in the same period, a decrease on the year before, when there were 59.
A section 21 order allows landlords to evict tenants with two months’ notice without providing a reason. If it is ignored, a landlord can apply for an accelerated repossession claim.
Previous research by The Law Society found over 25 million people have no local legal aid provider for housing advice. It is now campaigning for better protection for renters.
President Richard Atkinson said: "The cost-of-living crisis has meant that renters are increasingly at risk of losing their homes. When faced with repossession, renters should be entitled to legal representation and access to justice.
"However, an underfunded justice system has denied renters a fair chance in court due to a lack of legal aid."
He added: "It is critical that the Government invests in the legal aid system, so that renters have the help they need to avoid losing their homes."
The Government's updated Renters’ Rights Bill aims to "drive out disreputable landlords from the sector" and "level the playing field between landlords and tenants".
The legislation includes a blanket ban on no-fault evictions.
However, Mr Atkinson said rental reform will fail without providing funding for the justice system and called for £4.3 million investment in housing legal aid.
"Labour must recognise that only a well-funded justice system can protect renters’ rights," he said.
Housing charity Shelter said no-fault evictions are a major reason for homelessness and urged the Government to further strengthen the Bill.
Chief executive Polly Neate said: "With landlords allowed to hike up rents on a whim as a way of pricing current tenants out of their homes, renters will continue to live in fear even after Section 21 is scrapped.
"If the Government wants the Renter’s Rights Bill to be truly transformative, it must go further. Rent increases during tenancies must be capped in line with inflation or wage growth to make renting safer, secure, and more affordable."
Ben Twomey, chief executive of campaign group Generation Rent, said the new figures show more renters' lives have become "uprooted".
He added: "While the Renters' Rights Bill will rightly give tenants four months' notice to move if their landlord sells up, renters will still have to raid savings or borrow money to fund a move for their landlord's convenience.
"Where tenants face eviction for reasons beyond our control, we need more time in our homes and financial support with the costs of moving."
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the Renters’ Rights Bill will give tenants greater stability, so they can stay in their homes for longer.
The added: "We have inherited the worst housing crisis in living memory with millions of renters living in constant fear of section 21 evictions.
"That is why we are bringing forward our Renters’ Rights Bill to abolish these evictions immediately and rightly empower tenants to challenge unfair rent increases and poor conditions in their homes."