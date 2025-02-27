CAMPAIGNERS are angry Cornwall Council has given the green light to transfer its car parks to “unscrupulous” operators.
The unitary authority has approved plans to lease 19 car parks to Corserv, an arm’s length company, for a period of up to five years — subject to call-in to enable an ANPR parking system to be introduced — in a bid to save money.
There were initially 28 car parks on the proposed transfer list, but Cornwall cabinet member Louie Gardner stated residents’ views and other issues were taken into consideration to remove nine car parks.
The campaign group ‘Sort It Out, Don’t Sell It Off’ was launched to fight the plans following concerns the scheme will result in higher parking fees as well as limit affordable access to beaches, town centres, and essential services and that businesses in town centres could see a drop in footfall if affordable parking is lost.
They also fear the plans could have a detrimental effect on residential areas as they believe it could see the end of free winter parking.
A protest was held at Watergate following fears the scheme disproportionately impacts the Newquay area as Tregunnel, Belmont, Dane Road and Watergate Bay car parks will be transferred.
Other car parks that will be transferred include Readmoney at Fowey, Helford in Helston, Castle Street and Pannier Market in Launceston, St Peter’s Hill in Newlyn and Trebarwith Strand near Tintagel as well as Tintagel Visitors Centre.
Car parks at Porthcothan Bay, Commercial Road in Penryn, Kittos Field in Porthleven, Belle Vue (West) in Saltash, Seaton Park in Seaton, Reppers Coombe in St Agnes as well as Park Avenue and Porthmeor in St Ives are also included.
Campaigners are now hoping the new administration that is voted in at Cornwall Council in May will overturn the decision.
Jessie Jacobs from the Sort It Out, Don’t Sell It Off campaign group, said: "I am outraged by Cornwall Council's decision to privatise these car parks, ignoring the voices of 3,000 petitioners and hundreds of local businesses and community groups.
“This decision will disproportionately impact Newquay and is just one of many terrible decisions made by this Conservative-run council.
“Their actions threaten to increase costs, negatively impact business and reduce accessibility, harming those who can least afford it.
“The council needs sorting out.
“We will be continuing our campaign, but I think it’s now time for residents to make their voices heard with their vote at the ballot box and choose representatives who truly listen and act in the community's best interests. Political change is essential to stop any further damage.”
Newquay mayor Cllr Drew Creek added: “This is a huge blow to communities that should be benefiting from these car parks and instead they have lost valuable assets.
“This will be a particular blow to residents who rely on these car parks for parking near their homes such as those on Tolcarne Road.
“Cornwall Council has proven it doesn’t know how to manage its car park assets and it’s time to give them back to the communities with which they sit.
“I will work hard to get this decision overturned by the next Cornwall Council administration whomever is in power after the May elections.”
Councillor Joanna Kenny said: “A Cornwall Council director has signed off the outsourcing to Corserv of, amongst others, four of Newquay’s car parks before any pesky new Councillors elected in May could interfere.
“We residents were assured by the current Newquay Cornwall councillors that Cornwall Council would still control the tariffs, which include free post 4pm summer parking and free winter charging.
“I would be delighted to be proved wrong on this.
“Neither do I see any guarantee that these car parks – “the life blood of Newquay” cannot be sold off for development.
“Indeed the paperwork specifically identifies these as “not being a critical part of the car park network.”
“I was startled to see that the pay-back to Cornwall Council was based on current income.
“When the council imposed the daft ‘one size fits all’ inflexible structure on these car parks largely used by visitors in the summer, they lost tens of thousands of pounds of income each year.
“Why would anyone reduce the summer charges in the car park closest to Fistral?
“While meanwhile deciding that Pentire Headland should be charged at town centre tariffs and hours.
“Admittedly, the council is claiming a cut when the charges inevitably go up but that’s more difficult to do.”
Vicky Fraser, the service director for connectivity and environment, in the council report, said: “The decision to transfer the 19 car parks to Corserv fits with the ambition of both the council and Corserv to create the right conditions for the Corserv to be able to operate commercially.
“The proposed transfer, by way of lease, is proposed to be subject to the conditions set out in the recommendation.
“To align with the principle of Corserv being able to operate in a commercial way in relation to the assets it is appropriate for the council to remove the 19 sites from its parking order, on which consultation has been undertaken and which will be the subject of a separate decision.
“The lease(s) will ensure that the council receives at least the equivalent income that was generated from the land previously.
“The assets that are proposed for transfer by way of lease are considered to no longer be required to manage traffic or provide a role in the strategic transport network.
“There is a clear connection between the assets and use by residents and visitors of our environmental assets.
“They also have clear commercial opportunities for a variety of uses to serve these people and their enjoyment of those spaces whilst not being a critical part of the car park network.
“This has been a key principle in the choice of the 19 assets proposed for transfer.
“It is for Corserv to determine how they will operate and manage the sites, subject to the very basic requirements the council will impose through the lease(s) planning controls, income generating and maintenance.
“Currently the council offers concessions for disabled users and season ticket holders.
“Once the car parks are removed from the council’s parking order these concessions will no longer be available at these sites.
“It is unknown how many customers this will affect, however, the 3,700 disabled exemption permits will still allow free parking in all other council car parks.
“In choosing to lease the sites to Cormac the expectation is that that they will apply similar social objectives to the council, and they can be relied upon to give proper consideration to and make provision in respect of these issues of community equity.”