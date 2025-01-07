A CAMPAIGN has been launched to stop Cornwall Council from selling off its car parks.
Jessie Joe Jacobs from Newquay has started ‘Sort It Out, Don’t Sell It Off’ following the unitary authority proposing to offload 28 of its car parks to a private company in a bid to save £9-million.
The new community-led campaign is urging residents and businesses to speak out during the council’s ongoing consultation which ends this Thursday, January 9, warning that the move will have severe economic, social, and environmental impacts on communities across Cornwall.
Campaigners fear the sell off to a private operator will result in higher parking fees, will limit affordable access to beaches, town centres, and essential services and that businesses in town centres could see a drop in footfall if affordable parking is lost.
Sort It Out, Don’t Sell It Off says the campaign will continue far beyond the January 9 deadline and is urging people to sign up to receive updates and help to challenge the idea, which is part of the council’s wider cost-saving measures.
The campaign group is also launching a petition in a bid to persuade Cornwall Council to stop the car park sell off.
Jessie Joe Jacobs, the chairperson of Newquay Women’s Surf Club, said: “This isn’t just a financial transaction — it’s about people’s lives and our communities.
“Cornwall Council’s decision to consider handing over these car parks to a private company could be detrimental to local businesses, increase the cost of living in Cornwall, and make our towns and beaches less accessible to everyone.
“Many councils up and down the country would not consider doing this, so why is Cornwall Council?”
Heather Workman, a local resident who has been campaigning around parking improvements in Newquay for several years, said: “This consultation is happening quietly, without most people knowing what’s at stake.
“I feel like the council are ignoring our valid concerns and observations, whether we have voiced them through surveys, consultations or direct emails.
“They really don't seem to care about residents' needs and concerns, wanting to just make more money from local people who are already struggling financially in a cost-of-living crisis.”
The campaign is encouraging all Cornwall residents to participate in the council’s public consultation and voice their opposition to the proposal. Campaigners are also planning public meetings and awareness-raising events to ensure that as many people as possible are informed about the risks.
The council currently owns 231 car parks, 48 per cent of which are classed as town centre facilities, a further 25 per cent coastal and rural car parks make up just eight per cent. Cornwall Council receives around £300,000 a year from car park enforcement income, while paid income from parking is roughly around £18-million a year.
Jessie Joe Jacobs said: “We need Cornwall Council to sort out their budget problems without selling off our community assets.
“Once these car parks are gone, they’re gone for good. We need to act now to protect them for future generations.
“To get involved visit www.facebook.com/sortitdontsellit for more information.
“Submit your views to Cornwall Council’s consultation at [www.cornwall.gov.uk/council-news/transport-streets-and-waste/residents-asked-for-views-on-car-park-proposals].
“Please also sign our petition to stop the sell off survey.labour.org.uk/savecornwallcarparks.”