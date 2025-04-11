SPECIALIST AI cameras are once again operational on the A38 at Landrake in South East Cornwall, targeting drivers who use mobile phones or neglect to wear seatbelts.
The Acusensus camera system is designed to capture high-speed front-facing and overhead images of vehicles, using artificial intelligence to detect potential offences.
The images are then reviewed by a human verifier in the UK to confirm whether an offence has occurred.
Drivers caught violating seatbelt or mobile phone laws will either receive a warning letter or a notice of intended prosecution, depending on the severity of the offence.
Last year, Cornwall was at the forefront of the groundbreaking road safety project, using the cameras as part of a broader effort to enhance road safety across the county’s extensive 13,500-mile road network.
The deployment of the Acusensus system is seen as a critical step towards reducing road traffic injuries and fatalities in Cornwall.
Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The vast majority of drivers in Devon and Cornwall are safe, respectful and conscientious motorists, but we know mobile phone distraction and not wearing a seatbelt are a serious danger to all road users.
“Around a third of all fatal collisions nationally involve someone who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt – and not wearing one means you are twice as likely to die in the event of a serious collision.
“With regards to those who use mobile phones while behind the wheel, we hope these cameras will send a clear message – you will get caught.
“Whether it’s by the Acusensus cameras, a police officer or on publicly witnessed video footage, the result will be the same and you could end up with a hefty fine and six penalty points. It’s just not worth it. Before you start your journey, put your phone away in the glovebox or somewhere you cannot reach it so the temptation is not there.”