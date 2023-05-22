These days, they’ve got large replica Southern railway era signage to remind the visitor where they once were. Prior to 1906, the entire line had been a continuous line between Bodmin and Wadebridge with no official intermediate stops in between. However, with the London and South Western Railway planning to introduce an early version of what we would now call metro-style lines, simple platforms were built along the route with the intention of providing a connection point for residents of the hamlets and villages between the two towns.