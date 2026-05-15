VOLUNTEERS behind the award-winning Calstock in Bloom initiative have received a major boost after securing a Community Fund grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.
The group has previously achieved gold status in the prestigious Britain in Bloom programme and says the latest funding will help support the ongoing maintenance and development of displays throughout the village.
Over the past five years, the volunteer-led team has transformed several neglected and overgrown areas into colourful, wildlife-friendly spaces designed to provide year-round displays for residents and visitors.
The project has also focused on celebrating the Tamar Valley’s horticultural heritage while adapting planting schemes to meet the challenges of a changing climate.
Chairman Rayson Pritchard welcomed the funding announcement, saying: “It is wonderful news that the hard work put in by the team has been recognised in the form of our National Lottery Grant.
“The money will be focused primarily on maintaining the areas of the village we have developed over recent years but will also allow us to expand our already amazing spring displays of Tamar Valley grown daffodils.”
The group says the grant will provide significant support towards the rising costs of maintaining planting schemes, equipment and public spaces across the village.
However, members were also keen to thank other organisations, businesses and residents who have continued to support the initiative over many years.
Among those recognised were Great Western Railway, Calstock Parish Council, Calstock Social Club, Calstock Bike Show, the Tamar Inn and numerous local residents and visitors.
Calstock in Bloom has become well known locally for its striking floral displays and environmental work, helping brighten public spaces while encouraging biodiversity throughout the village.
The team is also planning a major fundraising event later this year as it looks to continue expanding projects and maintaining the award-winning displays that have become a feature of the riverside community.
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