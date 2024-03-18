Hugh Rayment-Pickard, co-director of the PTI, added: “The PTI is delighted to announce Calstock Community Primary School as the winner of the inaugural PTI Primary Impact Award. This award recognises primary teachers and schools across the country who continually strive to demonstrate a high quality of teaching. The award allows the PTI to highlight excellence in the classroom, and the impact that quality subject teaching can have on the future prospects of young students. Many congratulations to this year’s shortlisted schools, and to the tremendous teachers impacting lives around the country.”