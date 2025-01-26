A RELAXATION of the rules on affordable housing would be “tragic” for the future of Calstock, says a local councillor.
Cornwall Council’s affordable housing team has agreed that the number of affordable homes at the Bridge View Nurseries site can be reduced from 15 to ten.
This would take the project – which has permission for 33 houses altogether – in line with the minimum requirement of 30 per cent affordables.
But a fallback position, should no registered affordable housing provider be found, is that the ten houses could be sold at “intermediate” value, meaning at 20 per cent below open market price.
This would be far from affordable for local families, says parish councillor Alastair Tinto.
“My view, which does not represent the Parish Council, is that this will be the end of affordable housing to rent on Bridge View Nurseries,” he said.
“Permission was granted in 2018 for 33 houses of which ten would be affordable rented and five shared ownership. The affordables would be handed to a housing association. The site was fraught with problems and in 2024 the developer went into receivership, leaving about 11 market houses built but unoccupied and no affordables.
“The parish council always fought to retain the affordable houses. I held out for 15, I now accept that 15 affordables is not viable and that ten would give us something.
“But the recommended conditions give developers the nod that they would not be forced to go through with any affordables. Stating now that intermediate sale would be considered gives developers every incentive to say they can’t find a housing association.”
The result could be “tragic for the future of Calstock” says Cllr Tinto.
“Properties are so expensive and rents so high that young families can’t afford to live here. Tamar Valley Pre-school only have nine on their books when not long ago they had 20. This means falling rolls at the primary school which has already had to reduce staffing.
“It is so important that we have affordable houses to rent on this site. It’s Calstock’s last chance.”
The affordable housing team says that the current compromise is the final negotiation it will make.
A contract with a registered provider must be in place before the seventh open market house is occupied, and all ten affordable houses must be complete and transferred before the 18th open market house is occupied.
Normally, an arrangement with an affordable housing provider must be in place before any open market homes can be built. The team says that the change has been agreed to help get the project delivered.
“This should not be considered a precedent for similar applications but as an exception to the rule.”
Calstock Parish Council said it felt it had “no option” but to support the application.
“The parish council only supported this application in the first place because of the numbers and tenures of affordable housing.
“However, it has been accepted that 15 is unattainable. We sincerely hope a provider will be secured who can deliver the social rented properties that local people need.”