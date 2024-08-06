HUNDREDS of people revved up and hunkered down for four days of festival in the Tamar Valley.
Calstock’s Bike Weekend was graced with dry weather and plenty of live music.
Calstock’s Bike Weekend. (Picture: Louise Morton) (Louise Morton)
Around 550 people came through the gates and some slept under the stars with simple bivvies tied to their motorbikes.
“Saturday was mad with so many people coming through to see the bike show,” said organiser Ivan Prince.
There was a great array of bikes on show. (Picture: Stuart Talbot) (Stuart Talbot)
“We had around 60 bikes on show with 12 categories for trophies. The sun was beaming, and there was a relaxed atmosphere.
“A lot of work has gone into the show, but so worth it. Roll on next year.”
There was a good turnout for the festival. (Picture: Dean Leonard) (Dean Leonard)