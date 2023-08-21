Hundreds of Callywith College’s A Level and extended diploma students celebrated on Thursday as they achieved excellent results.
Callywith College assistant principal Allyn Jefferies said: “We are very proud of the results achieved by our students and it is a huge endorsement of the dedication shown by students and staff at the college.
“The vast majority of our university applicants have successfully gained entry to their first-choice institutions. Across the College, we have so many great success stories and I’d like to congratulate all of our students on what they have achieved and urge them to keep in touch with the College to let us know how their next steps into employment, apprenticeship or university are going.”
Joe Highmoor, who has been offered a place at Oxford University to study Chemistry, achieved three A*s in Maths, Chemistry and Physics A Levels and A in Further Maths.
Joe, who previously attended Wadebridge School, shared: “I am very happy with my results and I am excited to see what the future holds.
“Callywith had all the support and facilities to launch me into higher education and the teachers gave me all the help I needed to reach my full potential. The Oxbridge workshops at the College supported me through the whole application process.”
Ollie Rundle, who previously attended Launceston College, achieved A*, A, A in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology A Levels and A* in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Ollie, who is going on to study Pharmacology at University of Nottingham shared: “I’m really happy with my results as they are what I expected and ensured I got into my first-choice university.
“Staff at Callywith were super positive and helped me with any questions I had and lessons were a nice environment.”
Beth Hampton, who previously attended Sir James Smith’s School, has achieved B, B, C in English, Illustration & Graphics and Drama A Levels. Beth, who is going on to study Musical Theatre at Falmouth University, shared: “I’m really happy with my results, I got higher than I expected – very happy that the stress is over.
“I loved my experience at Callywith, the lecturers are all so lovely and easy to get along with – they’re all so helpful too! And worked hard to help me achieve my grades. They used their spare time to support my learning and made very helpful class materials.”
A Level students weren’t the only ones achieving excellent results, BTEC Level 3 Health & Social Care student Bex Mugford, who previously attended Callington Community College, achieved D*D*D* - the highest possible grade for her Extended Diploma.
Bex, who is going on to study Clinical Psychology at Plymouth University, said: “I am feeling really happy and proud of my results. My teachers at Callywith were really supportive and have helped with all aspects of college life and are always willing to help. I had a lot of fun in my lessons.”