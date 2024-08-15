STUDENTS at Callywith College are celebrating after the A Level student cohort of more than 400 students received results that collectively secured a 99 per cent pass rate, with three quarters of entries being awarded A*-C grades.
The students studying level three Extended Diploma and Diploma courses (equivalent to three A Levels) achieved equally excellent results, with three quarters of the college’s cohort of approximately 250 passing with Merit grades or higher.
Callywith College Principal Jon Grey said: “We are very proud of the results achieved by our students and it is a huge endorsement of the dedication shown by students and staff at the college of the last two years of study.
“The vast majority of our university applicants have successfully gained entry to their first-choice institutions. Across the college, we have so many great success stories and I’d like to congratulate all our students on what they have achieved and urge them to keep in touch with the college to let us know how their next steps into employment, apprenticeship or university are going.”
Dylan Cooper-Waite, who previously attended Wadebridge School, achieved three A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Maths A Levels. Dylan, who is going on to study Medicine at the University of Bristol, shared: “I’m really pleased with my results. All the lecturers at Callywith were amazing and really supportive. My tutor was very helpful when applying for universities.”
Reuben Cole, who previously attended Holsworthy Community College, has achieved three A*s in Chemistry, Computer Science and Maths A Levels. Reuben, who plans to study an integrated master’s in chemistry with a year in industry at Southampton University, shared: “I had an amazing time at Callywith. It is a great environment to learn in and my lecturers and tutor were all incredibly knowledgeable, kind and supportive.”
Lily Townsend, who previously attended Liskeard School, has achieved A*, A, B in Art, Spanish and English A Levels and A* in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Lily, who is currently on a gap year and plans to apply for art college, shared: “I’m super pleased with my results! I really liked my experience at Callywith, I feel like the teachers and environment allowed me to come into my own as a student. I've had great support and encouragement from my lecturers.”
A Level students aren’t the only ones achieving excellent results, BTEC level three Sport Extended Diploma student Lara Hill, who previously attended Okehampton College, achieved D*D*D.
Lara, who is going on to study Sports Therapy at University of Gloucestershire, said: “Callywith has amazing facilities that allow you to thrive and become as successful as you want to be. There is endless amount of support from all the staff which allowed me to achieve such amazing results.”
Kelsi Heywood, who previously attended Budehaven School and achieved a Distinction in UAL Level three Performing Arts Extended Diploma, shared: “I am so, so happy with my results! I honestly couldn’t fault my experience at Callywith. Everyone at the college has been extremely helpful over the past two years and has supported me in everything. They have motivated and encouraged me throughout my studies.”