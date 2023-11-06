Callywith College in Bodmin will open its doors on Saturday, November 18, from 10am to 3pm, for its first open event of the academic year.
The event will offer prospective A Level and Level 3 vocational students the chance to meet the college’s staff and students and explore everything the Ofsted Outstanding college has to offer.
The open event will provide future students the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art campus and outstanding facilities, talk to the exceptional teaching staff about the wide choice of courses and enrichment opportunities on offer and get first-hand experience of what learning and life is like from current students.
The college’s friendly support staff will also be available to help visitors with queries on the application process, transport, learning and personal support and more.
Callywith Principal Jon Grey is delighted to be able to open the campus to the public once again.
He said: “Our open events are a great opportunity to discover more about the College, to see our stunning campus and most importantly, to talk to our exceptional staff and students.
“If you’re deciding where to study after your GCSEs, we would love to meet you and show you why Callywith College was rated Outstanding in all categories by Ofsted in 2020.”
Open day visitors will be able to experience a variety of interactive activities and demonstrations, including virtual reality in the computing and IT department and experiments in the science department, as well as finding out more about the college from the principal in the college’s lecture theatre at 11am and 1pm.
The college’s student services team will be available to talk to students feeling nervous about starting college, about any worries or concerns they have, as well as providing information on the support available during their time at college including mental health and wellbeing, careers and financial support. Visitors can even meet the college’s therapy dog Macy.
The college’s transport partner, GoCornwall, will also be on-site to discuss the transport network that provides students with access to outstanding education from all over Cornwall and South Devon.
Callywith College offers the widest choice of A Levels and Level 3 vocational courses in North and East Cornwall and an extensive range of enrichment opportunities including sport, medics’ and academic academies, the extended project qualification and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.
Students will be able to apply for all courses in the College’s Application Station in the Temple Learning Resource Centre (LRC) in T205 during the day with advice and guidance from the College’s admissions team.
To find out more about Callywith College, visit www.callywith.ac.uk
(Supplied by advertiser)