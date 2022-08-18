Callywith beat national average with impressive A-Level results

Callywith College Principal Jon Grey said: “Callywith College Principal Jon Grey said: “Amongst all the coverage of government’s demands to “clamp down on grade inflation” following the cancellation of exams over the previous two years due to covid – that is certainly not the case for the students of Callywith College. Results obtained this year have far exceeded the exceptional results achieved by our last cohort of examined students in 2019 ahead of our outstanding Ofsted rating in 2020.