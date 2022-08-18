Callywith beat national average with impressive A-Level results
Subscribe newsletter
Callywith College buck trends to achieve grades above the national average.
215 A-Level students received their results from the college this morning, collectively achieving a 99.4% pass rate with 72% of entrants achieving grades A*-B, 10% higher than the national average.
Students studying Extended Diplomas also beat national averages, with 43% of students achieving a distinction or better.
Callywith College Principal Jon Grey said: “Callywith College Principal Jon Grey said: “Amongst all the coverage of government’s demands to “clamp down on grade inflation” following the cancellation of exams over the previous two years due to covid – that is certainly not the case for the students of Callywith College. Results obtained this year have far exceeded the exceptional results achieved by our last cohort of examined students in 2019 ahead of our outstanding Ofsted rating in 2020.
“The results achieved by this year’s cohort are truly remarkable and a huge credit to their resilience and determination to succeed despite the difficulties created by the pandemic. It is also a huge endorsement of the high-quality work of teaching and support staff at the College throughout the challenges of the past few years.”
Find out more in next week’s Cornish Times and Cornish and Devon Post.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |