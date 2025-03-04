A NORTH Cornwall woman has shared her artistic talents at a Callington care home.
When Pam Pryor moved into a care home, she was delighted that the team not only supported her to continue her passion for painting, but also organised art workshops so she could share her hobby with others.
Pam, who moved to Sanctuary Care’s Chyvarhas Residential and Nursing Home in Callington last year, has held a stall to sell her paintings at the home’s winter fete and is proud to see several of them displayed around the care home.
“I feel very happy to be able to continue my hobby here and to get the support of the staff,” Pam explains.
“It is very important that we are encouraged to continue our hobbies or activities we used to enjoy, and the team really do support us. We have art workshops, which not only encourage me to pick up the paint brush, but also other residents who may have never painted before.”
Pam, who is 90 years old, loves to paint landscapes and flowers at the home, which provides residential, nursing, dementia and respite care.
“I take a lot of my inspiration from the garden here,” she explains. “I am very proud that some of my artwork is displayed in the home, it makes me feel so valued. Being here is a new community to call home and these activities give me the feeling of purpose.
“I love the freedom of painting, the way it just flows out of you. You start with a blank canvas, and you don't know where it is going to go.”
Home manager, Michael Dickinson-Smith, added: “We are proud to enrich the lives of our residents each and every day, and a big part of that involves us working with them to continue much-loved hobbies, creating a sense of continuity and belonging.”