CALLINGTON Town Council has issued an advanced warning to drivers ahead of an upcoming road closure in the town.
From September 17, until September 20, Valentine Row - from outside the Methodist Church - and Zaggy Lane will be closed between the hours of 7.30am and 6pm.
The closure has been put in place by Cornwall Council in order to allow for mains sewer connection works.
A small detour has been put in place which will see motorists travel along Church Street and Fore Street in order to reach their destination.