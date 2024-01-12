Callington will be the host town for this year’s Gorsedh Kernow.
The Cornish Gorsedh, which celebrates the Celtic spirit of Cornwall and the Esedhvos Festival which features the iconic Bard ceremony, will return to the town for the first time in over 40 years.
The event, which is the highlight of the cultural calendar for the Duchy will celebrate Cornish culture, language, music and traditions. The town will see hundreds of ‘Bards’ who are recognised for their service to preserving the Celtic identity, parade in their distinctive blue robes through the town.
News of the event heading to Callington was confirmed last month and work is already underway to locate a venue for the event which is set to take place on the weekend of September 7 and 8.
Alongside the festival itself, organisers will be holding a series of events from gigs to a traditional Cornish ‘Shout’, walks and talks and more.
Cornwall and Callington councillor, Andrew Long who is helping to organise the event in the town is already looking forward to an exciting year of events for Callington and said: “It’s really important that we get to celebrate these events. Together with the other events such as Kelliwik Golowi, Honey Fair and Mayfest it gives us a really nice year of music and festival which is great for the town. The event should attract a few thousand people.
“We are also planning an exciting week of local music, dance and theatre around the event.”
Cllr Long highlighted that a working group will be formed this month to oversee getting ready for the event, and that organisers wish to involve as much of the town’s residents as possible.
“We will be looking for volunteers to assist with the town council, the Old Cornwall Society and the Gorsedh itself to make this an event to remember”, said Cllr Long. “We’re happy to have anybody that wants to get involved.” Adding that there will be an open meeting in February for those that want to be involved.