A FORMER TEA room at 11, Fore Street, Callington should not be being used as a Chinese takeaway say planners.
The applicant, Minghui Jiang, was refused retrospective change of use planning permission because he had not submitted an up-to-date heritage statement which would have assessed the impact of fitting a flue on the Grade II listed building.
There had also been objections from the public.
Beth Caley said: “I believe this change of use is entirely inappropriate and I am dismayed that all the associated works were carried out and the outlet started trading as a hot food takeaway before any local consultation or planning application was made and without consideration to the listed status of the building.
“I believe that the business should cease trading until the application process has concluded.”
She went on to claim that changes to the building had already been made which were not mentioned in the planning application including the removal of mid-century décor and fittings.
She also commented that Callington High Street does not need another hot food takeaway especially a Chinese one as there are already two in the town.
She said that the tearoom was beneficial as it brought people into the town centre during the day and provided a service which was lacking.
John Webb had concerns because neighbours could smell food cooking and hear the noise from the extractor fan.
There were also noisy groups of people gathering at the rear of the property he said.
And McKenzie Harrison complained that he and his partner were living next to the constant noise from the ventilation system from 10am to midnight each day.