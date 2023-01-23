ON March 23, at 7.30pm, the Callington Singers under the baton of Musical Director Dr Andrew Wilson, are giving a free charity concert in aid of Cornwall & Devon Sending Love to Ukraine.
The Callington Singers will be joined in this concert by The Roseburg Concert Chorale all the way from Oregon in the USA on their latest international tour.
The Roseburg Concert Chorale is very similar to the Callington Singers because it is a non-profit, non-audition community choir.
The choir was founded in 1949 as the Messiah Chorus, with annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, and has since diversified their repertoire to include classical, show tunes, spirituals, folk, and popular selections.
The current musical director of RCC is Dr Jason Heald.
The Callington Singers are currently celebrating their 40th anniversary year and this concert is one of several that the choir will be undertaking in 2023.
The very first concert performance which the Callington Singers gave was of Fauré’s Requiem on November 17, 1983, in St Mary’s Church, Callington, so singing there again is a nostalgic reminder of the roots of the choir.
The choirs will sing several pieces together, including new compositions by the two musical directors.
‘Song of Hope’ is s setting of a Thomas Hardy poem composed by Dr Andrew Wilson, and ‘Musical Memories’, a setting of a DH Lawrence poem, composed by Dr Jason Heald.
The choir look forward to welcoming you to a great evening of music.
Please help them to raise the both the roof and lots of money for a great cause.