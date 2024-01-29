OFFICERS from Callington Police station are looking for the owner of a purple suitcase which was found over a year ago near Calstock train station.
The lost suitcase was initially posted by the station on social media back in January 2023 – since then no one has claimed it as theirs.
The station has now made a final post in a last attempt to reunite it with its owner.
It is said that the suitcase is well packed with various items.
If the suitcase is yours Callington police station has said to call 101 or use the webchat service on their website quoting 50230007195 – callers will need to confirm the items inside.
If the suitcase is not claimed in the next week, it has been reported that the 'stores' department will have to dispose of it.