DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued a request for information following a spate of anti-social driving in Callington.
Police have asked for members of the public to come forward following anti-social driving caught on CCTV in Callington last week.
Ten or more people, with five vehicles are reported to have been “revving engines, driving at high speeds and doing donuts with someone hanging onto the bonnet” on Sunday (October 22) evening.
A spokesperson for Callington Police said: “Response Officers attended the location however vehicles had left prior to arrival.
“We have been able to identify potential makes and models of the cars involved and will continue with enquiries to identify owners/drivers.
“If anyone has any information which would benefit us in identifying those involved then please get in contact www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/antisocial-vehicle-use/?tid=783938&lid=f9546fb6-c94e-4e15-b92b-ff080a94ea3a&cid=&rid=5&stepid=1-2-2-2-1-6-4 quoting log 978 22/10/23”