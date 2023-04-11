A VIBRANT day of performing arts is promised as a local festival marks its 10th birthday.
Callington’s MayFest first began in 2013 with the aim of getting local people of all ages taking part and enjoying live music, theatre and dance.
The event on May 13 features a parade of giants accompanied by local musicians and dancers, and live performances in venues around the town, as well as an Artisan Market and workshops for schools and the wider community.
The lively line-up is a truly varied programme, with everything from physical theatre and parkour to big beat percussion workshops, belly dancing, latino dance and morris, jazz and swing, and even a formation horse riding display.
“In 2023 we are celebrating MayFest’s 10th birthday, and we believe we have put together a package which will satisfy the tastes of absolutely everyone,” say chairman Rick Lumley and festival director Peter Watson.
“Amongst the performers are some who have performed at amazing venues, including Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
“We are bringing back old favourites and introducing some new performers so there’s definitely something to appeal to all the family, young or old.”
In the run-up to the actual day there have been plenty of opportunities for all age groups to get involved in the festival. Sarah Owen from Wren Music has been leading singing workshops, and MayFest musical director Rosie Fierek has been honing the skills of the resident MayFester musicians.
“A key aim of MayFest is to introduce performing arts skills to as wide a public as possible and so Trebiggan Productions, Urban Playground, the Poetry Takeaway and Alex
Noisemaker have been bringing workshops to local primary and secondary schools,” say organisers.
“As ever, we must say a huge “thank you” to the advertisers, organisations, funding bodies and local businesses who have sponsored the day in a variety of ways. Without them and the team who hasworked so tirelessly in the last few months none of this would have been possible.
“We mustn’t forget our major sponsors: The Arts Council, The National Lottery, FEAST and Callington Town Council. Lastly, thanks to all the performers who give of their time to make this festival possible - and of coursem the public, who support it.
“We hope you have another great day at MayFest ‘23.”
If you would like to be involved in MayFest in any way, either this year or in the future, do get in touch with Callington Community Arts via the website: www.callingtonmayfest.weebly.com or email [email protected]