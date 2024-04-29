CALLINGTON’S MayFest is almost here and with a new venue and more entertainment this year, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever.
The event, set for Saturday, May 11, will see local people enjoy live music, performances of dance and theatre, a horse display, and viking reenactment.
There will be plenty of chance for all ages to get involved in activities too, with workshops running through the day in big beat percussion, circus skills, virtual reality, forest school crafts, pottery, flamenco and belly dancing.
A procession of giants led by musicians and dancers is the vibrant focal point of the day at 12.30pm – but the entertainment begins at 10am and carries on through the afternoon and evening in the pubs and social club.
Headlining are The Countrymen, the Cornish Groove Collective and Barrett’s Privateers, as well as special guests from Callington’s twin town Guipavas.
In the weeks running up to MayFest, local people have been encouraged to take part in singing, music and recycled art workshops.
Rosie Fierek is leading the last MayFest musicians session at the Town Hall on Saturday, May 4, and Sarah Owen’s ‘Find Your Voice’ workshop will be at the Methodist Church: both run between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Ruth Proudfoot-Smith is offering her Polyfusion workshop in the Methodist Church, also on Saturday, May 4. Join Ruth from 10.30am to 12.30pm for a fun session creating colourful birds out of recycled materials.
Samworth Stage Fore Street: 10am Town Band; 11am MayFester Singers; 11.45am Urban Playground; 1pm Barrett’s Privateers; 2.45pm Cornish Groove Collective; 4pm Wreckers Morris; 4.45pm The Countrymen.
New Road Stage: 10.30am Big Beat Percussion; 1pm Mayfester Singers and Musicians; 2.15pm Belly Dance display; 3pm Flamenco Display; 4pm Barrett’s Privateers.
Town Hall: 10.30am Flamenco Workshop; 11.15am Belly Dance Workshop; 1pm A-Tone-Meant singers; 1.45pm Hand Bell Ringers; 2.30pm Katie’s Back Hole (Theatre); 3.45pm Vocal Footprint physical comedy.
St Mary’s Church: 10.30am Tony Rose; 11am Wicked Lollipops; 1pm Polyfusion Workshop; 2pm MayFester singers and musicians; 3.15pm Wicked Lollipops.
Methodist Church Field: 1pm onward Wyld Thingz Forest School, All Steps Riding Display, Cirsus Skills workshops and displays; 3.30pm Big Beat Percussion.
The Cornish Ancestor: 1pm onward Morris Dance and Folk Session with Wreckers Morris, Tinners, Plymouth Clog and Catseye.
The Bull’s Head: 1pm Wreckers Morris; 1.30pm Launceston Oompah Band; 3pm Tinners and Plymouth Clog; 3.30pm Mayfester Musicians; 4.45pm onward Karaoke.
Social Club: 1pm Fanfare de Guipavas; 1.30pm The King’s Shilling; 2pm Fanfare de Guipavas; 3pm Catseye Morris; 4pm Fanfare de Guipavas; 4.30pm to 6.30pm Music Bingo; 9.30pm The Jack Metal Fatigue.