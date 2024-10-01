A SERIES of sing-along sessions are being held at Callington Library to help tackle loneliness and isolation among older people.
Sing Happy, which is open to anyone aged 65 and older, will start at the end of October.
The free sessions are run by a local music therapist and will take place every other Tuesday. Free refreshments will also be provided.
Councillor Andrew Long, Cornwall councillor for Callington and St Dominic, awarded the Sing Happy programme a £500 grant via Cornwall Council’s Community Chest scheme.
Cllr Long said: “This is a fantastic idea and I really hope that people come along and enjoy the sessions. It really doesn’t matter if you can sing, it’s all about getting people together in safe and welcoming space.
“We know how devastating loneliness and isolation can be, especially for older people, so I’m very proud to be supporting this initiative.”
Cornwall councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “Libraries are at the heart of our communities and this is just another example of how libraries are bringing people together.
“I really hope this project helps people, particularly those who are feeling lonely, to connect with their local community and enjoy themselves.”
The Sing Happy sessions will be held at Callington Library, Coronation Road, between 10.30am and noon on October 29, November 12 and 26, and December 10 and 24.
There is no charge and there is no need to book in advance. Anyone who would like to find out more can call Sarah on 07837815942.