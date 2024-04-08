CALLINGTON is set to go ahead with an £86,000 funding bid to smarten up shop fronts.
Cornwall Council has set aside £1.23-million for projects that improve the vitality of the county’s high streets. Local councillors have backed various bids to obtain some of this town centre regeneration cash.
The largest application, for £86k, is being drafted by Callington’s Town Team. If successful,the money will be used to refurbish shop fronts in Fore Street.
Kelvin Spinks of the Town Forum said that the panel awarding the grants “need evidence that the project will improve footfall and trade”, and to that end conversations would be carried out with traders in the town centre. Etimates would be gathered based on what the Town Team felt it likely the panel would agree.
Councillor Sue Tolman highlighted that time was of the essence as according to the conditions of the fund, work would need to be completed by March 2025.
Meanwhile other projects to come, should the Council be sucessful in obtaining funding, include the modernisation of sound and lighting systems in the Town Hall, and the upgrading of the flag poles on St Mary’s Square with pulley systems.