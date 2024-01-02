DESPITE blustery conditions, team members from the Callington Community Soup Run delivered 52 hot meals to those in need.
On the evening of Thursday, December 21, the team headed out to Plymouth to deliver hot meals, snacks, soup with hot drinks and a little festive cheer.
The team also provided warm, dry clothing and toiletries as well as provisions for any canine friends.
A spokesperson said: “May I take this opportunity to thank every single member of our amazing team as well as the individuals and businesses without whose support throughout the year we wouldn’t be able to operate.”