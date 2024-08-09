A NORTH Cornwall Bowls Club has announced a new partnership which it hopes will enhance facilities and encourage participation among all age groups.
Baker Estates has revealed its sponsorship of the Callington Bowls Club.
“We are delighted to support Callington Bowls Club,” said Annie Williams, sales and marketing director at Baker Estates. “By sponsoring the club, we hope to contribute to its ongoing success and encourage more people to take up and enjoy the sport of bowls.”
“We are incredibly grateful to Baker Estates,” added Bill Rowan, club chairman. “This partnership will allow us to make improvements to our facilities and provide an even better experience for our members and visitors.”