THE Royal Voluntary Service is calling on Cornwall residents to play their part as volunteer drivers.
The charity is urgently looking to recruit 18 volunteer drivers for its Restormel Community Service and Cornwall Community Transport service in Liskeard to help older people and those with health or mobility challenges stay active, independent, healthy and connected. The volunteers are needed to provide transport for people to attend medical appointments, visit friends, take part in community groups or simply go to the shops.
The call comes as new research by the charity paints a stark picture of the difficulties faced by non-drivers including increased isolation, missed medical appointments and declining mental health.
The research found nearly half (46 per cent) of non-drivers over 70 have missed healthcare appointments due to a lack of transportation, and of these, 96 per cent have missed more than one. One in five respondents are also missing the independence driving provided and report feeling frustrated, isolated and trapped. One in four respondents say not driving has negatively impacted their happiness.
Volunteer Drivers make a big difference by offering both practical and emotional support. More than just getting someone from A to B, volunteers help combat isolation and support wellbeing by providing a friendly face and a chance to chat, something particularly valued by those who may struggle to get out as much as they would like.
Maggie Paine, has been a volunteer driver with Cornwall Community Transport in Liskeard for eight years.
She said: “Volunteering has given me purpose and brought me a lot of pleasure. As a Volunteer Driver I help people continue to live independently in their own homes by offering transport to attend appointments, return home after hospital stays, and maintain their connection with the community. This service is something which is especially valued in my area where the bus service is limited. Seeing how much people appreciate the service and having that interaction with them makes it a very rewarding role. Volunteering makes a significant difference in people’s lives, and it’s a wonderful way to give back to the community. “
Volunteer Drivers use their own vehicles to provide transport for local people. Royal Voluntary Service will provide all necessary training and travel expenses are reimbursed. This role offers flexible hours, allowing volunteers to choose how much time they would like to contribute. By giving even just a couple of hours, a volunteer can make a big difference to someone’s wellbeing and happiness.
Volunteer driving is just one of the rewarding roles available with Royal Voluntary Service, people looking to find out more and play their part in supporting their community can visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering