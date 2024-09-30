She said: “Volunteering has given me purpose and brought me a lot of pleasure. As a Volunteer Driver I help people continue to live independently in their own homes by offering transport to attend appointments, return home after hospital stays, and maintain their connection with the community. This service is something which is especially valued in my area where the bus service is limited. Seeing how much people appreciate the service and having that interaction with them makes it a very rewarding role. Volunteering makes a significant difference in people’s lives, and it’s a wonderful way to give back to the community. “