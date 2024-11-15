The annual South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year competition is calling for entries.
If you been out on the South West Coast Path during 2024, you might have the winning image on your camera reel. Entries help raise the profile of England’s longest National Trail and the amazing places it connects, as well as telling the story of some of the threats to its future.
The 2023 competition culminated in a stunning large-scale exhibition at Paddington Station, London, with 21 breathtaking images on display. The charity is keen to celebrate the 13th contest in the same way.
It’s free to enter and open to all, professional or amateur, in six categories: People and Path; Urban Lines; Nature; Climate Change; Sky Shot, and Young Photographer of the Year Award (under 18).
Entries close at midnight on January 31, 2025. The winner will earn the coveted title of South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year and guaranteed inclusion in the exhibition, in addition to a two-night stay at The Pier House Hotel in Charlestown, thanks to sponsors St Austell Brewery.
For more details and how to enter, visit www.southwestcoastpath.org.uk/photographer-of-the-year