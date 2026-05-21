CALLINGTON Lions Club members have been celebrating another busy and successful month after raising thousands for good causes, supporting community events and launching new initiatives across the town.
The Lions were heavily involved in this year’s MayFest celebrations, helping marshal the popular parade and running a well-supported stall on New Road where residents could buy tickets for the upcoming Duck Race and learn more about the club’s work.
Excitement is now building ahead of the annual Duck Race at Rilla Mill on May 24, with 2,000 ducks set to take to the water. Organisers say tickets are selling quickly, with each duck costing £1 and proceeds supporting local causes.
The club also hailed the success of its recent Bingo Night, which attracted around 100 people and raised an impressive £1,800. A Hamper Pledge Raffle generated £368 alone for Moorvision, which supports children and young people with visual impairments.
Building on that support, the Lions have also announced they are sponsoring a future guide dog called Hetty.
Environmental projects have also featured heavily in the club’s recent activities. During Environmental Week, members carried out litter picks in Harrowbarrow and Callington Recreation Park, collecting more than 76kg of rubbish. Volunteers also planted three fruit trees at Tamar Valley Pantry and collected hundreds of old glasses and mobile phones for recycling.
The Lions also teamed up with Callington Town Council for a community art competition themed “The World Around Us.” Winners included Mila Hughes, Alexa Cartwright and Angelina Richardson, whose artwork will soon be displayed around the town centre.
Looking ahead, the club is encouraging more people to get involved by offering 12 months of free membership alongside a new flexible volunteering approach.
Upcoming events include a Health and Wellbeing Day (June 6), Race Night (June 13), Summer Bingo (June 19) and Paint and Picnic in the Park (July 11).
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