CALLINGTON Lions have had a busy few weeks out and about serving their community.
Lion Hayley Patton said: “With the sad demise of Saltash Lions, Callington flew the Lions flag at Saltash Mair Fest. Handing out ‘medical message in a bottle’ and a very popular tombola stall. The bottles proved so popular, every single one was snapped up. We are now in discussions with doctors surgeries and pharmacies with a view of stocking them.
“With the sun came the fast growing weeds. The Lions have tidied and replanted the Liskeard roundabout and then moved on to the much bigger task of restoring Rosemullion Gardens Park. The park is looking remarkably improved already. Stage two is set for the middle of the month, before a beautiful mural will don the newly painted wall to brighten up the whole area.
“In 2023 we sent over 6,500 pairs of glasses for recycling and distributing to third world countries. We have another 10,000 pairs ready to send and new bins have been placed in both Callington and Gunnislake Surgeries for any unwanted glasses.”
Honey Fair Committee meetings are well underway with plans to go bigger and better again this year. Reserve the date – September 28.