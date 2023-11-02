Despite the rain, there was a great turn out for the 102nd Primestock show and official opening of the new Workshed in Liskeard on October 28.
It was a busy day in the ring with the judging of the sheep and cattle classes commencing at 10.30am. The cups and rosettes were presented by the president and some by the chairman of Cornwall Council, the mayor of Liskeard and the sponsors of the classes.
President of the show, Stephanie Rowe, said: “Despite the weather the 102nd Primestock Show was well attended by exhibitors bringing livestock from all over Cornwall and I feel it was well supported by the local community.”
In the cattle classes the standard was high. The show champion was awarded to AMC Eddy from Hayle with his Belgium Blue Cross Limousin Heifer – ‘Mars’.
The reserve champion was owned by AMC Eddy from Hayle with his Limousin Cross Steer – ‘Commy’.
The local champion and best south Devon heifer was awarded to PS & AP Rowe from Liskeard.
Competition was also of a high standard in the sheep classes. Show champion was awarded to Amy Payne from Newquay with ‘Beltex’.
Amy Payne also took home reserve champion with her Blue Faced Leicester.
The carved pumpkin class was well subscribed and the entries for the country home craft and community competitions were displayed inside the new Workshed and Market Canopy.
There were other activities during the morning which included the local produce market, musical entertainment performed by Hella Tovar on her accordion. Melody Liskerret Choir sang traditional Cornish songs and the crying of the neck ceremony by the Old Cornwall Society, in Cornish and English, took place in the market canopy with a rousing rendition of Trelawney.
During the morning there was a surprise for John Hesketh and John Crompton of Liskeard in Bloom when the chairman of Cornwall Council told them they had been nominated for their tireless work in Liskeard for her special community award. She presented them with her Cornish gonks which she has hand made for exceptional people in the community.
The official opening of the Workshed by the chairman of Cornwall Council Councillor Pauline Giles took place at 2pm.
Cornwall Councillor Liskeard South & Dobwalls Jane Pascoe said: “It was fitting that she was handed the market key to symbolically unlock the new building. This was originally given to the borough in 1905 when the Cattle Market opened, and the original Market Bell was present in the Workshed.”
Cllr Giles said she “hoped the Workshed will bring many opportunities for creative and digital industries and encourage further investment and employment in Liskeard”
There were officers and councillors from Cornwall Council present to update members of the public on other schemes in the Cattle Market site.
The finale of the day was the presentation of cups, trophies and rosettes for the country home craft competition and the to draw the raffle.
The president, Stephanie, thanked the committee for inviting her to be president this year and explained that she had been involved with the Primestock Show for a very long time, encouraged by her in-laws some fifty years ago.
She went on to say “It is good to see so many supporters here today, we all love the animals, and the farmers are a friendly bunch.
“The exhibitors make the Show and we are extremely grateful every year for the support, both here at the market and the Workshed”
She thanked all the sponsors listed on the board, who are very much appreciated, Cornwall Council for allowing the use of the site, the judges for carrying out their duties.
Stephanie congratulated the winners and thanked all those who entered to make the show a success and the organisers who had put a lot of thought and effort into the dual event.
She ended by saying she had enjoyed her day as president of the show and wished to thanks to Liskeard Young Farmers for supporting the show with their guess the weight competition and congratulated them for their bale display on the edge of town as part of National Young Farmers week.
The shopkeepers in Liskeard town centre had decorated their windows and the president was delighted to walk around to visit and judge them on Friday.
The president of the show continued: “It was a very difficult to choose a winner as all of them had worked hard to make a wonderful Hallowe’en display in their window”
After very careful consideration The Cornish Pudding Co situated on the parade was crowned the winner. The proprietor was presented with an engraved plaque donated by the Traders Association.
Cllr Pascoe added: “As always, we are very appreciative of all our local businesses in the town and encourage everyone to use them.”
Chairman of the Primestock Show, Mervyn Rowe, said: “It was nice to be back in the centre of Liskeard with cattle and sheep and hoped this tradition can carry on for many years.
“The association are truly grateful to Cornwall Council and local councillors, sponsors, exhibitors, judges and the wiling helpers who made this years show a success.”
A spokesperson from Cornwall Council added: “During the afternoon there were Cornwall Council officers and a representative from Rosedean Surgery available to answer questions and show people around the Workshed.
“There were enquiries regarding letting the workspace from businesses and from organisations with proposals for using the market canopy for other events.
“The day was an excellent platform to demonstrate the multi community use of the facilities and to bring the country and townspeople together in the new community space”
“The agricultural community brings huge benefits to Liskeard’s local economy, employment. The produce from our hinterland which includes meat, dairy, vegetables, eggs, and dairy products is outstanding, and we are pleased to support them.”