The county’s cathedral was at capacity as 64 awards were presented in the 22nd annual Cornwall Tourism Awards.

Awards covered everything from accommodation and attractions to food and drink and activities, with an ever-wider range of visitor experiences amongst the winners. There were also awards for an increasing numbers of businesses in the all-important new tourism business, sustainable tourism and accessible tourism categories.

Three special awards were announced, the first being the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award for the Minack Theatre’s Zoe Curnow, and the second being the Unsung Hero Award to Ben Patrick of Lappa Valley, St Newlyn East, and the final award of the night – the Winner of Winners award for Via Ferrata Cornwall.

Winners in most categories will now be considered for the South West Tourism Excellence Awards to be presented at Exeter University in March 2024 and possibly invited to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the 2024 national VisitEngland Awards.

Paul Hawkins, from Title Sponsor NFU Mutual in Central Cornwall, said: “A huge well done to all the winners on their awards and the outstanding contribution they make to Cornwall’s thriving tourism industry.

“The outstanding list of 62 finalists demonstrated what makes Cornwall a world-class destination and it filled us with immense pride to be headline sponsor of these awards and play a part in a brilliant night at Truro Cathedral. Congratulations to all.”

Awards organiser Robin Barker added: “Just when you think you’ve seen it all this fabulous industry surprises you with yet more innovation and invention, and with businesses that never cease to amaze. Huge congratulations to everyone, on being – and continuing to be – the best.”

During the event there was an awe-inspiring performance from Off The Wall Aerial Dance Circus and a thought provoking presentation from former hotelier Amanda Winwood, owner of Made for Life Organics.

Award winners for 2023

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Gold — Trevassack Holidays, Helston

Silver — Bosinver Farm Cottages, St Austell; Sara’s Cottage, Truro

 

Café and Casual Dining Award

Gold — Flory Restaurant, Bodmin

Silver — Boscastle Farm Shop, Boscastle

 

Camping and Caravanning Park of the Year

Gold — Gwinear Camping and Fishing, Newquay

Silver — Coastal Valley Camp & Crafts, Newquay

Bronze — Maker Camp, Maker Heights, Millbrook

 

Dog Friendly Business of the Year

Gold — Kilminorth, Looe

Silver — Karma St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly

Bronze — The Valley Cottages, Carnon Downs; The Woodland Collection, Hayle

 

Experience of the Year

Gold — Gin & Vodka Masterclass - Colwith Farm Distillery, Lostwithiel

Silver — Taster Session, The Tide Climbing Centre, Wadebridge; The Coasteer,  Bare Feet Coasteer, Newquay

Bronze — History Tour, Falmouth Uncovered, Falmouth

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Gold — Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling, Carbis Bay

Silver — Watergate Bay Hotel, Watergate Bay

Bronze — Kernock Cottages Cornwall, Saltash

Glamping Business of the Year

Gold — Lydcott Glamping, Looe

Silver — Ekopod, Launceston

 

Holiday Park of the Year

Gold — Padstow Holiday Village, Padstow

Silver — The Park Cornwall, Mawgan Porth

Bronze — Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe

Commended — Sun Haven Holiday Park, Mawgan Porth

 

Large Hotel of the Year

Gold — St Michaels Resort, Falmouth

Silver — The Land’s End Hotel, Penzance

 

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold — Lappa Valley, St Newlyn East

Silver — The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell

Bronze — Bodmin Jail Museum, Bodmin

Commended — Land’s End Landmark, Penzance; Tintagel Castle (English Heritage), Tintagel

New Tourism Business Award

Gold — The Barn at Pengelly, Truro

Silver — The Coconut Chy, Newquay; Treworgie Barton Cottages, Bude

 

Pub of the Year

Gold — The Peterville Inn, St Agnes

Silver — The Rising Sun Inn Altarnun, Launceston

Bronze — Trengilly Wartha Inn, Falmouth

Commended — The Wig & Pen, Truro

 

Restaurant of the Year

Gold — Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling, Carbis Bay

Silver — Fallowfields at Housel Bay Hotel, Lizard; Talland Bay Hotel, Looe

Bronze — Karma St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly

 

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Gold — My Cottages in St Ives, St Ives

Silver — Lower Marsh Farm, Saltash; Sara’s Cottage, Truro

Bronze — Lambriggan Court, Truro

Commended — The Valley, Carnon Downs

 

Small Hotel of the Year

Gold — THE PIG-at Harlyn Bay, Padstow

Silver — Talland Bay Hotel, Looe; The Idle Rocks, St Mawes

Bronze — Boskerris Hotel, St Ives; Tregarthen’s Hotel, Isles of Scilly

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold — Via Ferrata Cornwall, Penryn

Silver — Encounter Cornwall, Paddle Cornwall SUP, Golant

Bronze — Screech Owl Sanctuary & Animal Park, St Columb; The Tide Climbing Centre, Wadebridge

Commended — Pirate’s Quest Adventure Golf, Newquay

 

Tourism Event / Festival of the Year

Gold — Heligan Night Garden, The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell

Silver — Porthleven Food Festival 2023, Porthleven

Bronze — Festival of Nature 2022, Isles of Scilly

 

Wedding Venue of the Year

Gold — Kilminorth, Looe

Silver — The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell

Bronze — The Barn at Pengelly, Truro

 

Wildlife Friendly Tourism Business Award

Gold — Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe

Silver — The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell

Bronze — Lydcott Glamping , Looe

Commended — Screech Owl Sanctuary & Animal Park, St Columb; St Ives Holiday Village, St Ives; The Woodland Collection, Hayle