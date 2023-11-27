The county’s cathedral was at capacity as 64 awards were presented in the 22nd annual Cornwall Tourism Awards.
Awards covered everything from accommodation and attractions to food and drink and activities, with an ever-wider range of visitor experiences amongst the winners. There were also awards for an increasing numbers of businesses in the all-important new tourism business, sustainable tourism and accessible tourism categories.
Three special awards were announced, the first being the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award for the Minack Theatre’s Zoe Curnow, and the second being the Unsung Hero Award to Ben Patrick of Lappa Valley, St Newlyn East, and the final award of the night – the Winner of Winners award for Via Ferrata Cornwall.
Winners in most categories will now be considered for the South West Tourism Excellence Awards to be presented at Exeter University in March 2024 and possibly invited to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the 2024 national VisitEngland Awards.
Paul Hawkins, from Title Sponsor NFU Mutual in Central Cornwall, said: “A huge well done to all the winners on their awards and the outstanding contribution they make to Cornwall’s thriving tourism industry.
“The outstanding list of 62 finalists demonstrated what makes Cornwall a world-class destination and it filled us with immense pride to be headline sponsor of these awards and play a part in a brilliant night at Truro Cathedral. Congratulations to all.”
Awards organiser Robin Barker added: “Just when you think you’ve seen it all this fabulous industry surprises you with yet more innovation and invention, and with businesses that never cease to amaze. Huge congratulations to everyone, on being – and continuing to be – the best.”
During the event there was an awe-inspiring performance from Off The Wall Aerial Dance Circus and a thought provoking presentation from former hotelier Amanda Winwood, owner of Made for Life Organics.
Award winners for 2023
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
Gold — Trevassack Holidays, Helston
Silver — Bosinver Farm Cottages, St Austell; Sara’s Cottage, Truro
Café and Casual Dining Award
Gold — Flory Restaurant, Bodmin
Silver — Boscastle Farm Shop, Boscastle
Camping and Caravanning Park of the Year
Gold — Gwinear Camping and Fishing, Newquay
Silver — Coastal Valley Camp & Crafts, Newquay
Bronze — Maker Camp, Maker Heights, Millbrook
Dog Friendly Business of the Year
Gold — Kilminorth, Looe
Silver — Karma St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly
Bronze — The Valley Cottages, Carnon Downs; The Woodland Collection, Hayle
Experience of the Year
Gold — Gin & Vodka Masterclass - Colwith Farm Distillery, Lostwithiel
Silver — Taster Session, The Tide Climbing Centre, Wadebridge; The Coasteer, Bare Feet Coasteer, Newquay
Bronze — History Tour, Falmouth Uncovered, Falmouth
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
Gold — Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling, Carbis Bay
Silver — Watergate Bay Hotel, Watergate Bay
Bronze — Kernock Cottages Cornwall, Saltash
Glamping Business of the Year
Gold — Lydcott Glamping, Looe
Silver — Ekopod, Launceston
Holiday Park of the Year
Gold — Padstow Holiday Village, Padstow
Silver — The Park Cornwall, Mawgan Porth
Bronze — Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe
Commended — Sun Haven Holiday Park, Mawgan Porth
Large Hotel of the Year
Gold — St Michaels Resort, Falmouth
Silver — The Land’s End Hotel, Penzance
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Gold — Lappa Valley, St Newlyn East
Silver — The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell
Bronze — Bodmin Jail Museum, Bodmin
Commended — Land’s End Landmark, Penzance; Tintagel Castle (English Heritage), Tintagel
New Tourism Business Award
Gold — The Barn at Pengelly, Truro
Silver — The Coconut Chy, Newquay; Treworgie Barton Cottages, Bude
Pub of the Year
Gold — The Peterville Inn, St Agnes
Silver — The Rising Sun Inn Altarnun, Launceston
Bronze — Trengilly Wartha Inn, Falmouth
Commended — The Wig & Pen, Truro
Restaurant of the Year
Gold — Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling, Carbis Bay
Silver — Fallowfields at Housel Bay Hotel, Lizard; Talland Bay Hotel, Looe
Bronze — Karma St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
Gold — My Cottages in St Ives, St Ives
Silver — Lower Marsh Farm, Saltash; Sara’s Cottage, Truro
Bronze — Lambriggan Court, Truro
Commended — The Valley, Carnon Downs
Small Hotel of the Year
Gold — THE PIG-at Harlyn Bay, Padstow
Silver — Talland Bay Hotel, Looe; The Idle Rocks, St Mawes
Bronze — Boskerris Hotel, St Ives; Tregarthen’s Hotel, Isles of Scilly
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Gold — Via Ferrata Cornwall, Penryn
Silver — Encounter Cornwall, Paddle Cornwall SUP, Golant
Bronze — Screech Owl Sanctuary & Animal Park, St Columb; The Tide Climbing Centre, Wadebridge
Commended — Pirate’s Quest Adventure Golf, Newquay
Tourism Event / Festival of the Year
Gold — Heligan Night Garden, The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell
Silver — Porthleven Food Festival 2023, Porthleven
Bronze — Festival of Nature 2022, Isles of Scilly
Wedding Venue of the Year
Gold — Kilminorth, Looe
Silver — The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell
Bronze — The Barn at Pengelly, Truro
Wildlife Friendly Tourism Business Award
Gold — Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe
Silver — The Lost Gardens of Heligan, St Austell
Bronze — Lydcott Glamping , Looe
Commended — Screech Owl Sanctuary & Animal Park, St Columb; St Ives Holiday Village, St Ives; The Woodland Collection, Hayle