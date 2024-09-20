BUSINESSES based in Liskeard’s Workshed came together to celebrate a year since the building opened its doors.
The 16 units and shared workspace were built with European Regional Development Fund money, the Government’s Local Growth Fund and match funding from Cornwall Council. The project to attract established digital and creative businesses and start ups to Liskeard is part of a wider £5.2 million regeneration scheme on the town’s former Cattle Market site.
Over the past 12 months the shared workspace has offered modern facilities to 61 local businesses and workers who would otherwise be working from home in isolation.
“Most of these users are professionals who offer services locally with families to support in Liskeard,” says manager Dan Sturrock.
“The success of this side of it has been such that we are now extending the co-working space.”
Eight of the long-term units have now been filled by organisations who have chosen Liskeard as their new base.
Outside, the covered space has hosted produce markets, ceilidhs, silver band and theatre group rehearsals, and a variety of community events.
“A large percentage of Liskeard’s businesses operate from home,” adds Dan.
“Although not on the high street, these are businesses who deserve the facilities and support to aid their prosperity.”
Western Ecology has been using the Workshed since January. Colin Hicks and his team provide ecological surveys for planning applications and staff are always on the move for field work.
“We are based in Devon and Cornwall but we work all over the UK, and being here is working really well. There’s three or four of us here most days.
“The building is light and airy and Dan has created a really nice social atmosphere.
“We chose Liskeard because it’s easy to get to and much better than working in Plymouth where you’ve got the traffic and the bridge to contend with.
“It was also vital to us to have the high speed internet.”
Darren Knock of architectural services company Replan said: “Being here has made so much difference to me both on a professional and personal level.
“My business is the best it’s been. I had been working for five years at home, and it was hard going toward the end to keep motivated.
“Here, I’m working alongside other self-employed professionals and we all spur each other on to better ourselves. I’ve made so many friends. There’s no office politics, because we don’t work for a common boss, there’s just a great community.”
Darren says he views the development as one of Liskeard’s big success stories.
“The barbecue was testament to it – we started out as about three people on the first day and there must have been about 70 people there this week who all use the Workshed.”