Earlier this year the Liskeard Traders Town Projects company was formed as an offshoot of the Traders Association, and the company has applied for £39,000 from the Good Growth Shared Prosperity Fund. Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce has applied for £20,000 from Cornwall’s Community Care Fund, to which it will add £1,000 of its own. If the bids are successful, the money will be used for a feasibility study into the installations that are planned.