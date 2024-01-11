The chief executive of Tindle Newspapers Ltd, the company which owns this newspaper title, has been appointed head of the leading organisation representing newspapers.
Danny Cammiade is now chairman of the News Media Association, and has kicked off his tenure with a call for key pieces of legislation to be delivered as quickly as possible to help create a sustainable future for journalism.
The News Media Association is the voice of national, regional and local news media organisations in the UK.
Danny succeeds Reach plc chief executive Jim Mullen who completed his tenure as NMA chairman on December 31, 2023. News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore has become NMA vice chairman.
Danny said: “We are entering a critical year for our democracy with a general election here in the UK and in many countries across the world.
"As AI turbocharges bad actors’ capacity to create and distribute misinformation, trusted news and information will be more important than ever before.
“It is vital that key pieces of legislation currently before Parliament – the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill and the Media Bill – are delivered as quickly as possible to help build a sustainable future for journalism.
“I look forward to continuing the excellent work that Jim has done to champion our sector during his time as NMA chairman.”
This year will mark 10 years since the NMA was launched. It was created following the merger of the Newspaper Society the voice of local media, and the Newspaper Publishers’ Association which represented national publishers.