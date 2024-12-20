MORE than £23,000 has been raised in the first year of a partnership between Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) and the Goonvean group of companies.
Goonvean is a UK investment group and its South West-based businesses have got on board with fundraising for CHSW which supports more than 500 children through its three children’s hospices including Little Harbour at St Austell.
The group assigned charity champions at each of its businesses and rallied employees to get involved in a range of activities throughout 2024 including the Three Peaks Challenge, skydives, sports days and dress-down days.
Regional partnerships fundraiser for CHSW Hayley Wallbank said: “The money Goonvean has raised could pay for medical consumables for all three CHSW hospices for a whole year which is absolutely incredible.
“Goonvean is an organisation that genuinely has community engagement at its core. It’s been really impressive to see how they have embedded our partnership into their culture. We are really looking forward to seeing what the next year brings.”
Goonvean has recently launched a rebrand and new website. Reflecting on the past year, managing director Matthew Gazzard said: “Over the past 12 months building up to this launch, the Goonvean group ethos has developed, evolved and grown from strength to strength.
“A new focus on connection, care and courage led us to choose CHSW as our very first charity of the year back in January.
“Not only have these events raised funds for CHSW but they’ve enabled us to bring together colleagues from across the group too, to encourage growth, collaboration and some healthy competition.”
The hospices provide care and support for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
Businesses in the Goonvean group include RH Fibreboard Containers, Goonvean Aggregates, Goonvean Fibres, Dura-ID Solutions, Foundry and Fabrication Totnes, North Devon Electronics, Equinoxx and YPH Waste Management.