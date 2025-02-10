MEMBERS of the RNLI in their bright yellow clothing were on hand to reopen a bakery in Cornwall which has undergone a £110,000 upgrade.
The RNLI personnel from Fowey provided an extra splash of colour as the Cornish Bakery branch in the town’s Fore Street reopened after a two-week closure.
The bakery company, which first started in Mevagissey, has spent the money on the improvements “to ensure that Fowey has a quality high-end bakery for the local community and year-round visitors to enjoy spending time in”.
The bakery now has seating for 18 people, up from 12, with some new window seats.
The premises, which have been a Cornish Bakery since 2018, have seen a full interior and exterior renovation.
The new interior design has a colour scheme of pastel greens, orange and cream – with a limewash paint finish. There is oak timber flooring throughout as well as new marble countertops.
In response to high demand, an additional coffee grinder has been provided to improve speed of coffee service.
The business provides employment for more than 10 local people all-year-round and they have undergone retraining during the closure. The bakery is managed by Rebecca Travers.
The company is keen to showcase the talents, products and artworks of Cornish makers. The revamped Fowey bakery features wall lights and pendants from Cornwall-based Studio Haran alongside paintings and illustrations from South West-based artists such as Cat Charman, William Luz, Sophie Harding, Ella Carty and A-Side Design.
Cornish Bakery managing director Mat Finch said: “We are proud to be investing in our Cornish roots. We feel incredibly lucky to be based on the cobbled high street of Fowey, alongside a great selection of businesses and, after many years there, it was time for a revamp.
“Over time, our brand has changed significantly, our product range has evolved into a more fulsome bakery experience and coffee has become our best seller.
“During the early part of this year, we are taking positive steps to invest in several of our properties and, most importantly, our team who are vital to the everyday success of all our bakeries.
“I am confident this is now the premium space and experience for both residents in, and visitors to, the picturesque town of Fowey. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old.”
Meanwhile, a farm shop near St Austell has reopened after a brief closure to allow for redevelopment enabling the expansion of the business’s cafe and food and drink offering.
The closure of The Refill Hut which operated next door to family-run Trevithick & Trays Farm Shop and Cafe at London Apprentice presented the business, which opened in April 2021, with the opportunity to grow.
A larger kitchen, more cafe seating and retail space for new products have been added during a two-week closure.
The extra space will allow the farm shop to stock a selection of The Refill Hut’s most popular products including porridge oats, muesli, pasta, rice, fruit and nuts.
The Refill Hut has closed after nearly four years.