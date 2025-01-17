Cornwall Heritage Trust has launched a new business partnership scheme as it prepares to celebrate four decades of protecting Cornwall’s heritage.
The Heritage Hero Scheme invites businesses to be part of its celebrations, helping the charity continue its work and build on its legacy for the future.
Founded in 1985, Cornwall Heritage Trust (CHT) protects 16 of the most important historic locations across Cornwall, from Sancreed Beacon in West Penwith to Dupath Well near Callington, the largest and most impressive of its kind in Cornwall, and Cornwall's smallest stone circle at Duloe, near Looe.
Sites range in age from Neolithic remains such as Tregiffian Burial Chamber near Penzance, the Iron Age hill fort Castle an Dinas in mid-Cornwall, to Treffry Viaduct, a 19th-century industrial titan in the Luxulyan Valley.
CHT also runs a wide-reaching heritage education and engagement programme, and provides grants which enable schoolchildren and community groups to visit museums and historic places. Forthcoming events include a talk on King Arthur's Hall at Lanhydrock Memorial Hall with archaeologist James Gossip for on Wednesday, January 29, at 2.30pm.
From April, CHT will mark its 40th anniversary through high-profile events, initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of its work and ensure it can keep growing.
Sponsorship options range from supporting its annual heritage festival to backing one of the historic sites in its care.
“As a charity, we partner with businesses that are rooted in Cornwall and take pride in their connection and support for our shared heritage,” said fundraising and business partnerships officer Antonia Mullaly. “We are incredibly grateful to those who already support us and hope that this new scheme will encourage even more businesses to get involved with our work whilst also building their brand reputation and awareness.”