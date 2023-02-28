The latest changes come as part of the operator reviewing its routes in order to meet customer demand.
Stagecoach says they “want to make sure that your bus arrives at your stop at the time you’re expecting it”.
Over the last few months, specialist Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) software which uses real-time updates from onboard tracking systems has been used to inform the new timetables being introduced.
Stagecoach says they have undertaken this review to provide “robust new timetables, which reflect post-pandemic traffic congestion and demand patterns”.
Two changes have been made to routes serving Saltash, with the changes coming on Service 2 and Service 2a, which take passengers from Saltash to Mount Batten and Sherford via Plymouth City Centre.
They have confirmed that Service 2 will continue to operate every 30 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytime and every 60 minutes in the evenings, public holidays and Sundays between Mount Batten and Saltash via city centre.
Service 2a, a service between Saltash to Sherford via city centre, is being revised to run between Plymouth city centre and Saltash only, operating every 30 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytime and every 60 minutes during the evenings, Sundays and public holidays.
The section between Plymouth City Centre and Sherford, which previously ran on route 2a is being scrapped and replaced with a new service 1a, meaning that passengers wishing to travel beyond the city centre on route 2a will be required to change buses.
More information is available via the Stagecoach website www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-west/south-west-timetables