Bus passengers in Cornwall will be able to plan, track and pay for discounted passes thanks to a handy new app.
The Transport for Cornwall app brings together timetables and information about all bus services in the county in one place for the first time.
Key features of the app include mobile tickets, bus service updates, plan your journey, timetables, live departures and favourites.
Users will also be able to buy and store their day, weekly or town passes on the app, as well as give feedback on their bus journey.
People in Falmouth, Newquay, Penryn, Penzance, Saltash or Truro will be able to find the location of the nearest Beryl e-bike together with the number of bikes available to hire through our e-bike share scheme.
Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: “Residents have told us that they want to be able to easily find information about Cornwall’s bus network and the options available. This app provides that information at your fingertips, and we will continue to develop it to cater for the needs of passengers.
“Ultimately, we want to make it as easy as possible for residents to travel by public transport in Cornwall. The Transport for Cornwall partnership brings together all transport operators in Cornwall and reflects our commitment to improving services.”
A council spokesperson added: “Buy your day, week or town ticket securely with a debit/credit card and use your mobile ticket when boarding.
“No one likes disruptions to their journey, but now you’ll be able to keep up to date with service changes directly inside the app.
“Work out your daily commute or tomorrow’s trip to the shops. With over 11,000 locations to search for, there’s plenty to keep you busy.
“All of Cornwall’s bus routes and times are in the palm of your hand. Find your journey quickly and easily.
“Browse and view bus stops on the map, explore upcoming departures, or check out the destinations screen and see where you could travel next.
“Save your regular departure boards and journeys and access them from one convenient menu.”