Bumper jumble sale in Nomansland
Wednesday 15th June 2022 12:38 pm
Nomansland Memorial Hall (Google )
There will be a ‘Bumper Jumble Sale’ in Nomansland Memorial Hall this Saturday, June 18.
Starting at 2.30pm, there will be lots of clothes, bedding, bric a brac, books and toys on offer as well as a raffle and tea and coffee.
20p entry.
