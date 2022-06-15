Bumper jumble sale in Nomansland

Nomansland Memorial Hall (Google )

There will be a ‘Bumper Jumble Sale’ in Nomansland Memorial Hall this Saturday, June 18.

Starting at 2.30pm, there will be lots of clothes, bedding, bric a brac, books and toys on offer as well as a raffle and tea and coffee.

20p entry.

