Bulb planting for Marie Curie
Vicky and Maxine in their unusual garden near Looe
Subscribe newsletter
The charity’s Fields of Hope are areas of daffodils which provide a special place to reflect for those who have had their own personal experience of terminal illness to remember a loved one.
Hundreds of bulbs were planted in the Dobwalls Jubilee Community Field by members of the Liskeard and District Marie Curie Fund Raising Group and members of Dobwalls Parish Council. The parish council has made a donation to the charity.
More bulbs have been planted at Dobwalls Primary School and elsewhere in the village.
The Dobwalls bulbs are a large trumpet variety which do not fully bloom in their first year but have more flowers from the second year on. The four large sacks of bulbs were kindly donated by Rowe Farming of Camborne.
Marie Curie provides end-of-life care and support for those with any terminal illness and their families. Last year the charity cared for 40,000 patients across the United Kingdom.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |