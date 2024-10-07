A group of young Palestinians from the West Bank are due to visit Cornwall during a two-week goodwill trip to the UK.
From October 18 to 22, they will attend an informal public meeting to voice their feelings about the realities of life under occupation, and enjoy a programme of activities.
These include skateboarding, arts and crafts in Falmouth on Saturday, October 19; a family fun day including music and dance at Mawgan Porth on Sunday, October 20; and school and youth group visits on Monday, October 21. The public meeting will take place at the City of Light Church community centre in Truro on the evening of Sunday, October 19.
Activities have been paid for by local fundraising events including a sponsored walk on Bodmin Moor and a fundraising dinner at Jaipur in Perranporth.
The delegation will be made up of seven youths aged 13 to 16, accompanied by three adult leaders. The youngsters come from areas such as Hebron and Nablus, and their day-to-day lives are routinely hampered by violence and travel restrictions.
For most of them, this will be their first experience of travel outside the Occupied Territories, and obtaining their visas to travel was no easy task.
The initiative is part of the Building Hope/Voices From Palestine project led by human rights charity CADFA, which has facilitated visits to and from Palestine for nearly 20 years to highlight the importance of human rights.