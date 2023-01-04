A chimney collapse at a property near Looe has led to Cornwall Council declaring the building as “dangerous”.
The incident, at a property in Pelynt at around 5pm on Thursday, December 29, saw part of the adjacent road cordoned off by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service for the safety of the public before a structural engineer could assess the building.
While the building was cordoned off, motorists were told to proceed with caution while passing the building. The occupants of the stricken property were advised to vacate the building.
The spokesperson said: “A surveyor with Cornwall Council’s building control team attended a private residential property in Pelynt on Thursday, December 29, where an external chimney stack was found to have collapsed.
“The owners were advised to vacate the property. The pavement and one lane of the adjacent highway were closed for public safety. One lane remains open to traffic.
“Building control attended at the request of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, who also attended the scene, along with highways contractors Cormac, to ensure people’s safety.”
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed details of their attendance, with a spokesperson saying: “Resources from Looe attended this incident, on arrival the crew found that a chimney had collapsed into the road, an officer was also in attendance. Crews cordoned off the area for safety. A structural engineer was requested to attend, also Cornwall Highways for traffic management. Motorists should proceed with caution in the area due to traffic management.”