A HOUSE collapsed overnight on to the A388 at Callington.
The building, which is uninhabited, collapsed overnight. No one was hurt.
Police were directing the traffic around the cordon this morning.
The collapsed building (Tindle )
Resident Dave Greenstock, who lives down the road, said the front of the building had been bowing out into the road for some time.
He said: 'My wife and I come up and down a lot and we watched it gradually bulging more and more until in the end I phoned Highways and said that is dangerous.
'They didn't seem terribly interested. I'm just glad it happened in the middle of the night and no one was injured.'
A police officer at the scene said the building had been due to be pulled down anyway in the next few days.